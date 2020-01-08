Solver gang busted, 8 held in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday busted a "examination paper solver gang" and arrested eight people here.

The arrests were made when the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exams were conducted today.



"The arrests were made from Civil Lines and Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj," SSP Anil Yadav said.

The gang's mastermind has been identified as Sanjay aka Ramesh and Chandrama Singh Yadav.

An official from Pancham Lal Ashram Inter College from Dhoomanganj was also among those arrested. Ashvani Kumar Srivastava, who was responsible for leaking the question paper, was also arrested.

The other arrested include Amit Yadav, Rajendra Kumar Yadav, Rajesh Mishra, and Vinod Kumar Sah.

The police have also seized 180 mobile phones, 220 sim cards, one blue tooth speaker device, two cars, and two motorcycles. Police have also recovered Rs 4,11,000 in cash from the accused.

Five people were also arrested in Ghazipur in connection with leakage of examination paper today.

