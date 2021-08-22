Somali army kills 60 al-Shabab militants

The SNA commander Daud Abukar Abdi, who led the operations, told local media on Saturday that two al-Shabab commanders are among those killed during a security operation in Lower Shabelle after the troops repulsed an attack on Sabiid and Anole military camps in the southern part of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mogadishu, Aug 22 (IANS) The Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces killed 60 al-Shabab terrorists during a foiled attack on two military bases.

Abdi said the SNA troops conducted an operation earlier Friday against al-Shabab terrorists, killing several militants including the group's head of operations.

"We received intelligence that the terrorists were grouped up outside of Sabiid and Anole. Our brave soldiers killed 60 terrorists along with their commanders," Abdi told the media.

The SNA commander said relative calm has now been restored in Sabiid and Anole areas in Lower Shabelle but said the forces are still conducting security operations in pursuit of the terrorists.

Somali security forces and African Union peacekeeping troops liberated the strategic town of Sabiid on April 2, 2019.

The militants have intensified attacks in Somalia despite government forces having made intensive operations against the extremists in central and southern regions in recent months in an attempt to flush out al-Shabab cells.

--IANS

ksk/