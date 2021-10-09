Somali forces kill 5 Al-Shabab terrorist in southern region

Mogadishu [Somalia], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Somali National Army (SNA) said Saturday its forces killed five Al-Shabab terrorists and wounded several others during a sting security operation in the southern region.



Shillawe Abdullahi Abdirahman, Danad's civil-military co-operation and media commander said the number of casualties will increase since the operation which is being conducted by the Special Forces (Danab) was still underway in Lower Jubba.

"We will provide more updates on the security operation since the security operation continues," Abdirahman told SNA Radio.

The military official said the security operation will be intensified in the area to wipe out Al-Shabab terrorists who often carry out roadside attacks against allied forces in the region.

Despite intensified security operations mounted by the allied government, the militants have too increased their onslaught against government security forces and other public places to topple the government. (ANI/Xinhua)

