Some agents, dealers are trying to malign my image: Goa Deputy Chief Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar on Thursday alleged that "some agents and dealers are spreading rumors" on social media against the working of Town and Country Planning Department which he heads.

In a press note, Kavlekar said, "Some agents and dealers have started working towards maligning my image as well as the Town and Country Planning Department. They have created a fake identity for spreading rumors on social media. Many false allegations have been made on the working of Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department."



Kavalekar said he had requested Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to undertake a serious investigation in this matter.

The chief minister has agreed and instructed government machinery to take this issue on a serious note, Kavlekar said.

"These dealers and agents who create such false stories to malign government and its functionaries have lost their grounds due to firm and clear stand of this government on transparency of procedures. Chief Minister has taken this issue seriously to expose the culprits involved," Kavalekar further said in the note. (ANI)

