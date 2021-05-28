Some allopathic doctors are 'Rakshas', says UP BJP MLA

"I support Ramdev's arguments. He is not furthering his medical system, but instead promoting the ancient Ayurvedic medical system, so his arguments need to be supported," the legislator said.

Lucknow, May 28 (IANS) Following in the footsteps of Yoga guru Ramdev, Surendra Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, has accused some allopathic doctors of turning 'rakshas' (demons), and earning money by showing dead patients as alive.

He further explained, "Relying on the Ayurvedic medical system will turn our country into 'Swasthya Bharat Samarth Bharat' (healthy India-capable India). After retiring from politics, the lone mission of my life will be to promote Yoga and Ayurveda to make India healthy and capable."

Singh said: "I don't say that allopathic medicine is bad or good work has not been done in it. But in allopathic medicine, many doctors have turned 'rakshas' (demons) by showing dead patients as alive in Intensive Care Units just to earn money."

"While I welcome and appreciate the services of allopathic doctors working honestly and sincerely for patient care, I also condemn greedy and corrupt allopathic doctors," he said.

It is noteworthy that a few weeks back, Singh had appealed to people to drink 'gau mutra' (cow urine) to defeat Covid and had even put up a video showing him drinking cow urine to underline his point.

Surendra Singh has been known for his controversial statements and deeds.

He has used unparliamentary language against the Congress leadership and in October last year, he had openly defended a local party leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who had allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man in Ballia, following a quarrel over the public allotment of ration shops.

He had defended the BJP leader by saying that it was an act of self-defence.

