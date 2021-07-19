Some can't digest Dalits, women, SC/ST as ministers: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Due to the ruckus created by opposition parties in both houses of parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce his recently inducted Council of Ministers on Monday but he launched scathing attack on opposition memmbers and alleged that some people can't digest Dalits, Women, SC/ST and OBC made ministers.

"I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given a berth in Council of Ministers," the Prime Minister said while he introduced his new Ministers in the lower House.

Taking congnisance of huge pandemonium created by the Opposition on different issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for the day.

The parliamentarians from Congress, Trinamool Congress were among other Opposition leaders who started sloganeering against the government and trooped near the Speaker's podium after the Prime Minister started introducing his ministers.

Earlier, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the Opposition uproar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House. However, Lok Sabha had to be adjourned till 2 p.m. amid continuous uproar.

Several Trinamool Congress MPs cycled to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities before the House assembled at 11 a.m.

--IANS

miz/skp/