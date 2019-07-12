Some foreigners detained under 'Operation Clean 10' escape police custody

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 12 (ANI): Some out of the 60 foreign nationals detained by Uttar Pradesh police under 'Operation Clean 10' this week managed to escape from police custody on Thursday.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of police, Meerut Zone, said "The detained foreigners were kept in police lines which were made temporary detention centres recently. Due to the negligence of the guard, some of the foreigners managed to escape.""We have been able to catch some of them", he added.Reportedly, 10 detainees escaped from the detention centres by breaking through the grills of the windows."Action is being initiated against the police personnel guilty of negligence. We will take the strictest possible action against them." ADG said.On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police had detained over 60 foreigners with no valid travel documents and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis, 222 beer bottles, 6 laptops, and 114 Airtel SIM cards.The foreign nationals were suspected to be involved in illegal liquor and drug business.Operation Clean 10 is being run by the UP police to keep a check on foreign nationals who are staying in the NCR without valid travel documents or involved in criminal activities. (ANI)