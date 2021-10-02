Some Hong Kong news firms barred from attending media sector's National Day celebration: Report

Hong Kong, October 3 (ANI): Hong Kong's two news organisations were barred from attending a reception organised by the local media sector in celebration of the Chinese National Day, a media report said.



Stand News and Citizens News, the two digital media outlets reported on Wednesday that they were denied access to a reception held in the Grant Hyatt Hotel, two days ahead of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Friday, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

The entry was denied as they were "not invited," event staff reportedly told the reporters from the two registered media organisations.

Initially, the reporters of Citizens News were allowed to wait outside the banquet hall but later they were asked to leave the hotel and wait in a barricaded area. It becomes impossible for them to approach attendees of the event for interviews, said Hong Kong Free Press.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and top figures of the state media and other organisations participated in the event.

While speaking at the event Lam said, "The national security law targets only an extremely small minority of people that endanger national security... press freedom continues to be adequately protected under the Basic Law and other local legislation," according to Hong Kong Free Press. (ANI)



