Some media glorifying Taliban: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed a section of the media for 'glorifying' the Taliban.

He said this while speaking at the 167th birthday celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru -- one of Kerala's foremost philosophers and social reformers.

"Some media have been trying to glorify the Taliban and this is really deplorable. Everyone knows how they started to grow and who were responsible for their growth," said Vijayan.