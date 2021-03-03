Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want association with NTA: JNU VC

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University' Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want any association with National Testing Agency (NTA).



"Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want any association with National Testing Agency. As part of the National Education Policy, most entrance exams will be conducted by NTA. I fail to understand their logic in opposing the move," said Kumar while speaking to ANI.

Kumar further said that NTA has made the admission process transparent and accessible for students.

"Few JNU faculty members have been spreading distorted facts in media, speaking against our admission process. It's important to clarify. After NTA took responsibility for entrance exams, the process has become transparent and accessible for students," said JNU VC.

Established in November 2017, National Testing Agency (NTA) is a government agency that has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. (ANI)

