Mathura (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday that it is unfortunate that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century no sooner they hear the word "OM" and "cow".

He was speaking at the inauguration of 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Programme 2019, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), and National Artificial Insemination Programme at Mathura on Wednesday.

"It is unfortunate for the country that for some their hair will raise as soon as they hear words like "Om" and "Cow". They think that the country will now get back to the 16th century. Such a knowledge! ...those who are bent upon destroying the nation have left no stone unturned," said Modi."In the last 100 days, we have done unprecedented job. I believe that we will continue to get your support for the development of the nation," he said.He said now the whole world was searching for a role model for environmental conservation and for saving trees and plants but India has Lord Krishna as "inspiration," he added.He also heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "fighting against encephalitis"."Yogi Adityanath fought all his life against encephalitis and brought it to the attention of Parliament and country. However, a few vested interest groups blamed his government for deaths of children due to the deisease but Yogi ji's spirit was not deterred and he continued his work," the prime mnister said.He also launched 16 projects of Uttar Pradesh government related to livestock, tourism and road construction. (ANI)