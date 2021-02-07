Some people hatching 'criminal conspiracy' against nation in guise of farmers' protest: Naqvi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A day after a flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was spotted in Punjab during 'chakka jam' by farmers, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that some people have been hatching 'criminal conspiracy' against the country in the guise of farmers' protest.



Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The bogus bashing brigade has now become the India bashing brigade. There are people who have been hatching criminal conspiracy by putting guns on farmers shoulders. Their ill-motives will not thrive. The government is committed to the welfare of farmers."

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab's Ludhiana during the countrywide 'chakka jam' (road blockade) called by farmers' unions on Saturday.

Bhindranwale was the head of the Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement. He was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by Indian Army at Golden Temple Complex.

As part of the protest against the Central farm laws, the farmers had called a nationwide 'chakka jam' from 12 pm to 3 pm on Saturday.

Reacting on bashing of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar by Kerala Congress, the union minister said, "The frustrated and disappointed people and failed politicians will not succeed in their hypocritical and false propaganda."

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsman's tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers' protest in India on the micro-blogging site.

Commenting on global celebrities' views, Tendulkar had said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," he had tweeted.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

