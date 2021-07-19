'Some people have anti-woman mindset can't digest more of them as ministers': PM Modi jibe as Opposition disprut address

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): As the Monsoon Session on Lok Sabha opened with pandemonium with Opposition preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing the newly inducted Union ministers to the House, the PM said that some people have an "anti-women" mindset and cannot digest that more women and members from the OBC community are becoming ministers.



Addressing the House, the Prime Minister said, "It is a matter of pride that people from rural India, who come from ordinary families have taken oath as Ministers. But some people do not want ministers to be introduced. They also have an anti-woman mindset since they do not want women ministers to be introduced to the House. Such a negative mindset has never been seen in the Parliament"

"It is an occasion where children of farmers are being introduced in the House. But some people are opposing it. Women ministers and ministers from SC/ST and Adivasi communities are being introduced. But what is this mentality which cannot see their glory? We are witnessing it for the first time in the House. I'm grateful for allowing me to introduce them in the House," stated Prime Minister Modi.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced today and will continue till August 13.

The Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)