'Some people propagating misinformation', says Union Agri minister after Cabinet hikes MSP for rabi crops

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister on Wednesday hit back at those propagating "misinformation" about minimum support price after the farm laws were introduced.



"Some people are trying to spread misinformation that MSP (Minimum Support Price) will be stopped. On the contrary, the rate of MSP and procurement of crops on MSP are increasing continuously after the implementation of farm laws," the minister said.

The Union Cabinet today announced the minimum support price for six rabi crops for the current crop year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"MSP on six crops for Rabi season was decided today. It has increased by 100 per cent for wheat, mustard for 2022-23- Rs 2015 and Rs 5050 respectively. For barley, it's gone up to Rs 1635; Rs 5230 quintal for chana and Rs 5500 for masoor dal," said Tomar.

"The rate of the Safflower was 5,327 in 2021-22 and now it increases by 50 per cent and with Rs 5,441," the agriculture minister said while interacting with reporters.

MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

According to CCEA, the increase in MSP is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production, aiming a reasonably fair remuneration for the fanners. (ANI)

