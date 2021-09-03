Some super VIP patient: SC junks Sajjan Kumar's interim bail plea

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Kumar's counsel: "He is accused of heinous crimes. You want him to be treated like some super VIP patient."

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday junked the plea filed by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict and former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar seeking bail on medical grounds.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing Sajjan Kumar, contended before the bench that his client's health was deteriorating, and he had also lost a lot of weight. Kumar's counsel also cited a report on his health by a doctor.

However, the bench also comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh declined to entertain the plea by Sajjan Kumar to get him transferred to the Medanta hospital for the treatment of his health issues.

Sajjan Kumar had submitted that he would bear the cost on his own. His counsel further added that he had developed abdominal complexities and also lost a lot of weight.

The top court took into consideration the report submitted by the medical board, which pointed out that his health is improving.

Rejecting the interim bail on medical grounds, the top court said it is not keen on passing any order and if medical authorities consider he needs to be examined at Medanta, then they may go ahead with it.

On August 24, the top court had directed the CBI to verify the medical condition of Sajjan Kumar, who sought interim bail citing health grounds. The top court directed the CBI to verify his medical condition, who is serving life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The bench sought CBI's response on Kumar's plea and asked the investigating agency to file its response within a week, after it has verified his medical condition.

--IANS

ss/dpb