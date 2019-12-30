Some writers mislead youth by dividing literature into different camps: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that a few writers attempt to mislead the youth by dividing the literature into different camps.



Speaking at the 43rd Hindi Samman Samaroh here, the chief minister said, "Some writers try to divide our literature into different camps, they attempt to mislead our youth. It is the responsibility of all writers to ensure that such a situation does not arise."

Literature is a mirror of the society, Adityanath said, adding that there should be a sense of public welfare in it.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to give a direction to the society. We should serve the nation through literature," he said. (ANI)

