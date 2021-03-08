'Something fishy' about NIA taking over probe into vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani's residence: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Hours after National Investigation Agency (NIA) received orders to probe the case of the explosive-laden car found near Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, Maharashtra Chief Minister said there was "something fishy" about the move and noted that the state had already asked the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to investigate the matter.



"We had already asked the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to investigate into the matter. But now, when the Centre has transferred the case to NIA, I think there is something fishy around the transfer. We won't sit back, if there is something fishy, we will find out," he told reporters.

Thackeray said the state police is also probing Silvassa Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar's suicide case.

"Of late, they are plotting to defame Maharashtra by projecting that there is no system here and everything is dependent on the Centre," he said.

NIA on Monday received orders from Home Ministry to probe the case of the explosive-laden car found near Mukesh Ambani's residence. (ANI)

