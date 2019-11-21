Something is rotten: Tharoor on electoral bonds

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit out at the BJP government over the use of electoral bonds and sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "It is a serious issue. When electoral bonds were introduced, many of us had raised serious objections about how it could easily become a way for rich corporations and individuals to influence improperly political parties, particularly the ruling party."

He continued, "But anyway it was introduced and passed by Parliament on the notification for Lok Sabha where it was apparently extended illegally to the state assembly elections. This is a very serious issue, and as I said on social media yesterday, I think Prime Minister owes an explanation to the country."

Seeking an explanation from the Prime Minister over the issue, Tharoor said, "They should give an explanation as to why when the notification was only issued for Lok Sabha then why these bonds were issued for state assembly election enabling the ruling party to soak up a large sum of money. If the money of common man is going in someone's else pocket and that person is giving it to the BJP then something is rotten in this state," he added.