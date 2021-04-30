Son held for plotting father's murder

The police said that the son, his friend and another accomplice had planned and plotted the murder. The friend and the accomplice have also been arrested.

Meerut, April 30 (IANS) The Meerut Police have arrested the son of a prominent coal trader who was shot dead in his office in broad daylight by two masked assailants.

According to reports, the son Ayush was in love with a woman but his father Arun Jain (54), was against the alliance.

There used to be regular spats between the father and son on the issue.

Ayush planned his father's murder with his friend, Krishna Bansal, and another accomplice.

Bansal was promised a sum of Rs 10 lakhs for the job.

On Monday, Jain was in his shop's first floor office when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, barged into the office and shot him dead.

Ayush was with his father when the attack took place. Before anyone could react, the assailants had fled.

Jain was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Amit Kumat Rai, circle officer, Brahmpuri, said, "During investigations we procured call detail report of all family members of the deceased and three numbers were found to be of those who were present on the location of the murder. Further investigations revealed the connection between the killers and Ayush."

