Sonbhadra killings: UP probe team arrives

Lucknow: An investigation committee led by Uttar Pradesh Upper Chief Secretary will arrive in Sonbhadra today to probe the deaths of 10 people killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the people who were gunned down over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Yogi flew to Sonbhadra from Lucknow and went by road to Umbha village to meet the families.

Ten persons from the Gond community were killed when the village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at them over a land dispute on July 17.

Over 20 people sustained injuries in the incident. Several Samajwadi Party workers were detained by the police ahead of Adityanath's visit. The chief minister had told a press conference on Friday that 29 people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each has been paid to the families of the deceased by the state government.