Sonia, Mamta, Stalin invited to Thackeray swearing-in

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) In a show of strength, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has invited Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, all Congress Chief Ministers, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerji, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DMK chief M.K. Stalin for the swearing in ceremony at Shivaji Park here on Thursday.

MVA leader Uddhav Thackeray, first from the Thackeray family, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said, Sonia Gandhi had been invited for the ceremony. However, there is no information whether Rahul Gandhi has also been invited. Congress leader Vijay Wattediwar confirmed that all Congress Chief Minister as well as Mamata Banerji, Stalin and Kejriwal had been invited to the ceremony. According to the power-sharing agreement between the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, the Sena and the NCP will have 15 ministers each and the Congress 12 in the ministry apart from the Speaker's post. While it's not clear how many ministers would take oath, according to sources, senior leaders from each side are likely to be sworn in on the occasion.