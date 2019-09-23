Sonia, Manmohan likely to meet Chidambaram in jail today

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will meet P Chidambaram in Tihar hail on Monday, sources said.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. At present, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.



A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI. (ANI)

