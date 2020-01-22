Sonia, Priyanka visit party leader's house

Rae Bareli, Jan 22 (IANS) Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday visited the residence of former Congress MLA Ajay Pal Singh at Arkha.

The mother-daughter spent about half-an-hour at the former legislator's residence whose son had committed suicide last month.

Ajay Pal Singh belongs to the royal family of Arkha and wields considerable influence in the area.

Sonia and Priyanka then drove to the Bhuyemau Guest House where a training camp of party leaders is underway.

They will meet party worker and discuss the strategy for the upcoming panchayat elections and also the assembly elections, due in 2022. The Congress chief and Priyanka had arrived in Fursatganj in the afternoon on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli. amita/prs