Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to lead 'padyatras'

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will lead the padyatra in Lucknow and Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra' s Wardha .

Sonia Gandhi will be marching from Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to Rajghat, which is a distance of about 3 kms.

"The party has asked its leaders to participate in this programme at least for an hour. All the office bearers and leaders will be participating in this padyatra to highlight the Gandhian ideology," a party leader said.

The Congress decided to hold the programme at a time when the Modi government is making vigorous efforts to claim Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.