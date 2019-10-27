Sonia, Rahul greets nation on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and the party's former President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the nation.

"She (Sonia Gandhi) expressed her prayers that this festival of lights will end the inequalities AND discrimination from the life of every Indian and usher in a new era of health, happiness and prosperity for all," a party statement said.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter, saying: "Wishing each and every one of you a Happy Deepavali. May you be blessed with peace & happiness."

India is celebrating the festival of light on Sunday.