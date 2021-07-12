Sonia calls meeting of Parliament strategy group, decision likely on change in leadership in LS after meet

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group on Wednesday evening to discuss the various issues to be taken up by the party during the monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19.



Sources said that any decision on change of Congress leader in Lok Sabha will be taken after the meeting, which will discuss the party's strategy to take on the government during the parliament session.

A senior Congress leader told ANI that there is no change in the team as of now as all the members of the strategy group are being called for the meeting including the leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"The decision is expected to be taken only after this meeting. It will be taken by Congress President only," the party leader said. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the party's parliamentary party.

The sources said that the party may opt for 'One Person One Post' formula and this would entail finding a replacement for Chowdhury, who is chief of Congress in West Bengal.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi could be the party's leader in Lok Sabha in place of Chowdhury, the senior leader denied the possibility.

"Other names can be considered for the post only after the meeting. Till then we can only speculate," he said.

Speaking on the issue earlier, another senior leader had termed reports of change in party's leader in Lok Sabha as "premature, unf0unded".

The monsoon session of parliament will continue till August 13. (ANI)

