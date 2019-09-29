Sonia expresses concern over heavy rainfall in Bihar, UP

Expressing deep concern over the flood situation arising out of incessant rains in Bihar, especially Patna, Uttar Pradesh and other states, Sonia Gandhi in a statement said that she was hoping that the state governments and local administration were taking sufficient relief and remedial measures.

She sought to draw the attention of the Central Government to the flood situation and appealed to provide required assistance to the respective state governments.

Sonia also instructed office bearers of the state units and its frontal organisations, and all Congress workers to provide all possible assistance and help to the people facing hardships.

Following the three day of downpour in Bihar, several areas in Patna are facing flood like situation. People have been forced to stay indoors as most of the roads are water-logged. Over 24 people have lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall. The Met Office has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours in Bihar and the state government has issued a 'red alert'. According to state weather department officials, Patna has received 151 mm rain since Saturday -- a record in recent years. Boats are being deployed in several localities to help people. The rain has also affected the movement of trains, road traffic as well as flight operations. Twelve long route trains and several passenger trains have been cancelled. There were reports of damage to the National Highways at several places in north Bihar. The flood water has also entered houses, shops and hospitals at many places in the state. According to reports, water entered the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajendra Nagar area in Patna. Water also made its way to the residence of former Chief Minister Satender Narayan Singh on Boring road, BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna.