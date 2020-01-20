Sonia forms coordination panels for 3 states, one UT

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi here on Monday constituted four committees, comprising 32 members, for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Rajasthan for better coordination between the party and the government.

There will be seven members in the committee for MP, nine for Chhattisgarh and eight each for Puducherry and Rajasthan, according to a Congress statement.

Dipak Babaria, P.L. Punia, Mukul Wasnik and Aninash Pandey will head the committees in MP, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Rajasthan, respectively.

The MP committee includes Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Congress Secretary Jyotiraditya Schindia, Arun Yadav, Minister Jitu Patwari and Minnakshi Natrajan. In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel; state party chief Mohan Markam; Ministers T.S. Singh Deo, Tamrandhwaj Sahu and Shivkumar Dahariya; Satyanarayan Sharma and Dhanendra Sahu (both MLAs); and former Minister Arvind Netram will be the members. Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is among the eight members named for the committee in the UT. It includes state party chief A. Namassivayam, Vaithilingam (MP), M. Kandasamy (Minister), A.V. Subramanian (Ex-state party chief), Valsaraj (Ex-minister) and Sanjay Dutt (AICC Secretary). Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state party chief Sachin Pilot; Hemaram Chaudhary, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Harish Chauchary (Ministers); Depender Shekhawat and Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya (MLAs) are among the committee members. rak/pcj