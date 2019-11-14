Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Nehru on 130th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the national capital to mark his 130th birth anniversary.

Along with Gandhi and Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari also paid homage to Nehru at Shantivan in Delhi.Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasing the importance of giving love and affection to children.After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day. (ANI)