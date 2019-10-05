Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh to meet Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Anand Sharma will meet visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, party sources said.

During the meeting, the Congress leaders are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.



Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. Manmohan Singh had visited Bangladesh as Prime Minister in 2011.

Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (ANI)

