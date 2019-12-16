Sonia Gandhi attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah over CAA violence

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Centre's action against protests over the new citizenship law, saying that the use of force against protesting students will prove to be the beginning of the fall of the central government.

In a statement, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said: "The Modi government itself has become the mother of violence and partition. It has pushed the country into a dark pit of hatred and burnt the future of the youth in furnace," the statement read.In the statement, Sonia asks how the country will run if the rulers themselves will commit violence, perpetrate an attack on the Constitutional values and beat up the youth.The Congress president alleged that the Centre intends to spread "instability in the country, cause violence in the country, take away the rights of the youth and create an atmosphere of religious hysteria" for its political gains."Its perpetrators are none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah themselves," she said.Gandhi said that police action against protesting students will prove the beginning of fall of the "arrogant" Modi government."Modi ji should know that when youth, student power awakens, a new change takes place in the country. This repression cycle launched on the youth and students by arrogant BJP and the lathis of the police will prove to be the beginning of the end of the Modi government," she said.At India Gate, Sonia's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today staged a symbolic protest against use of force by police on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. (ANI)