Sonia Gandhi cancels Raipur visit due to health issues

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who was scheduled to attend the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2019 in Raipur on November 1, has cancelled her visit due to health issue.

This was stated by Amarjit Bhagat, a Minister in the Chhattisgarh government.

She was to be chief guest at the inauguration of the three-day event, to be opened by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The event has been organised at the Science College ground in Raipur to mark the 20th formation day of Chhattisgarh.

The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000. The Congress has returned to power in the state after 15 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. The Congress had formed the first government in the state with Ajit Jogi as first Chief Minister. The Congress lost the power to the BJP and Raman Singh became the Chief Minister of the state.