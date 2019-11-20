Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of party's LS MPs to discuss Parliament strategy

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of party's Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Parliament strategy.

The strategy has been made to counter the central government during the Winter Session of the Parliament over the economic slowdown, inflation, agrarian distress, Kashmir issue, detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and unemployment among others.



Earlier, the party has decided to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 30 on the issue of economic slowdown.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)

