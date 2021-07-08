Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh, says his contribution will be cherished forever

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of party leader Virbhadra Singh and said that his contribution to the party, as indeed to the state and the country will be valued and cherished forever.



"Singh leaves behind a legacy of service rendered for nearly six decades to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation. A six-time Chief Minister and former Union Minister, he had the opportunity of working with many stalwarts through different generations," said Gandhi.

She further said that Singh was one of the tallest stalwarts of the Congress Party and remained a dedicated Congressperson throughout.

"Popular for his affable and grounded nature, he remained close to people brought about far-reaching positive changes through his administrative acumen. He was one of the tallest stalwarts of the Congress Party and remained a dedicated Congressperson throughout," the Congress interim chief added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the demise of Virbhadra Singh.

"Shri Virbhadra Singh ji was a stalwart in the true sense. His commitment to serving the people and to the Congress party remained exemplary till the very end. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader passed away earlier this morning at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. He had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He also had diabetes and other health issues, the hospital said.

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. He was 87. (ANI)