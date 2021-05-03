Sonia Gandhi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin for poll win

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin over the phone and congratulated them for their win in the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.



The counting of votes, which began at 8 am on Sunday, is still being counted in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

While Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is all set to continue into her third term, Stalin in Tamil Nadu defeated the AIADMK-BJP alliance and is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister soon.

As per the latest trends of the Election Commission, the TMC has won 209 seats of the 292 and is leading in four. About 47.94 per cent of the total voted were in the TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total The BJP, meanwhile, secured 76 seats and is leading in one.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, after being in Opposition for 10 years won with 111 seats, the election commission confirmed. The party is leading on 21 seats. DMK's ally Congress managed to secure 13 and is leading in five. Stalin's party has received a vote share of 37.61 per cent.

Elections were held in four states- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

BJP-led NDA retained power in Assam while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) also secured a majority in Kerala.

The NR Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK alliance on Monday emerged victorious in the Puducherry Assembly polls. The All India NR Congress secured 10 seats while the BJP won six. Independents bagged 6 seats whereas Congress was decimated to just two seats. (ANI)

