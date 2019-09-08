Sonia Gandhi expresses grief over Ram Jethmalani's demise

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his residence in the national capital earlier in the day.



In a statement, Gandhi also extended condolences to Jethmalani's family and friends.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh remembered Jethmalani as an "eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned Parliamentarian".

"Deep condolences on the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani. In his death, India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned Parliamentarian" Singh said in a statement.

Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. (ANI)

