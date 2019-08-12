Sonia Gandhi extends Eid greetings, says festival celebrates spirit of brotherhood

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Indian National Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to countrymen as the nation celebrates the festival today.

In a statement released by her party, Sonia said: this auspicious festival marks the spirit of devotion to almighty as also celebrating the spirit of brotherhood by giving and sharing with fellow human beings.



She also wished for peace, good health and happiness to all on the occasion.

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar is being celebrated today.

Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. (ANI)

