Sonia Gandhi hoists Tricolour at Congress office

On Wednesday, the posters that read Rahul Gandhi as the party President outside the party office were changed.

Even the name plate outside the Congress President's room in the party office was replaced with Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, who visited his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala following the floods, also returned to the national capital and attended the flag hoisting programme.

Besides the Gandhis, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, K. C. Venugopal and several others were also present.

Till last week, the Congress was left clueless over who will unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters as there has been a tradition of hoisting the national flag by the party President on all the national occasions. On August 10, the Congress after a two-and-a-half-month stalemate over the selection of the party President, appointed Sonia Gandhi as the Interim President during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Rahul Gandhi offered to step down from the top post following the party's drubbing in the second consecutive Lok Sabha elections on May 25. However, his resignation was not accepted by the CWC members, the party's top decision making body. In early July, Rahul Gandhi shared his four page resignation letter on Twitter.