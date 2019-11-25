Sonia Gandhi leads Congress protest on the Maharashtra issue in Parliament premises

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday led the party's protest in Parliament premises over Maharashtra government formation issue.

The Congress members held banners which said- 'Stop Murder of Democracy'.Later when the House proceedings began, opposition leaders raised slogans of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' (Stop the murder of Constitution) during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.There was sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha as well over the Maharashtra issue.Both the houses have been adjourned - Lok Sabha till 12 pm and Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in Maharashtra had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)