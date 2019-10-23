Sonia Gandhi meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi visited Tihar jail to meet Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. Shivakumar is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case.

On Monday, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also met Shivakumar in Tihar Jail.



Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month. The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. (ANI)