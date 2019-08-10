Sonia Gandhi named interim Congress President

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met for a second time on Saturday and accepted the resignation of outgoing party chief Rahul Gandhi before appointing Sonia Gandhi as the interim President of the party.

Sonia Gandhi had held the post of Congress President between 1998 and 2017 before her son Rahul Gandhi took over the reins.

Party leaders said that all the five sub-groups formed region-wise to choose the new Congress President had recommended Rahul Gandhi's name for the post, but the outgoing President refused to take the charge. The CWC members then recommended Sonia Gandhi's name as the interim party chief.