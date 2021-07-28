Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi meet Mamata Banerjee today

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met at the former's residence at 10 Janpath on Wednesday.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC) reached the national capital on Monday. This is her first visit to Delhi since her victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was preceded by her meeting with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Addressing reporters outside the South Avenue home where she is staying, Banerjee on Tuesday stated, "Unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own." Asked if she will lead the Opposition parties she said, "Country will lead and we shall follow."

Banerjee's visit during the ongoing Parliament's Monsoon session holds significance as the Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a standoff between the Centre and Opposition parties over several key issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and scrapping of farm laws. (ANI)