Sonia Gandhi to announce new Delhi Congress President within 3 days: PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko on Thursday said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will announce the new Delhi president within three days.

"Four former party presidents of Delhi met Sonia Gandhi today. She has said that we will announce the new President for Delhi within 2-3 days," Chacko told reporters here after the meeting with Sonia Gandhi.Those who attended the meeting with Gandhi are Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Jayaprakash Narayan and Subhash Chopra.On being asked about the probable candidates who might be made the President of Delhi Congress, Chacko said, "Everybody apprised her of the names they thought. The decision rests with Sonia Gandhi now, we will go by whatever decision is taken by her for Delhi."This post is lying vacant after the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit in July.AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko had earlier stated that the next Delhi Congress president will "not be an outsider".Chacko further stated that he had been instructed by Sonia Gandhi to gather the feedback of local leaders for a suitable candidate to head the party in the national capital. (ANI)