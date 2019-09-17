Sonia Gandhi wishes healthy, happy and long life to PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his sixty-ninth birthday.

"Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on his Birthday. She wished him a healthy, happy and long life," read a statement from the party.



On his birthday, the Prime Minister will be spending the day in his home state Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night. Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish PM Modi.

The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

