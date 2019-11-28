Sonia Gandhi writes to Uddhav, says country facing unprecedented threats from BJP

Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra has come together at a time when the country is facing "unprecedented threats from BJP".

In a letter addressed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Gandhi said, "The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP."



She said that the political atmosphere has become poisonous, the economy has collapsed and farmers are facing great distress.

Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park today. He was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the three parties had staked claim to form the government.

Sonia Gandhi wished Thackeray for the "new innings of his life". She said that the people of Maharashtra expect the alliance to "provide cohesive, purposeful, responsible and transparent administration".

"The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have agreed to a common programme and I am confident that all the three parties will strive their utmost to implement that programme in letter and spirit," she added. (ANI)