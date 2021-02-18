Sonia gets new faces for NSUI in JNU and J&K

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed new chiefs for the NSUI in Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur and its unit in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Congress.

Sunny Parihar takes over as the NSUI chief in J&K, while Kabir Ahmed has been appointed in Manipur.