Sonia meets CMs of Congress-ruled states, takes stock of performance

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met Chief Ministers of states ruled by her party, General Secretary Incharges, PCC Presidents.

The agenda of the meeting was that Congress manifesto should be implemented in the respective states, sources said.

The meeting at 10, Janpath, is being attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot ,Deepak Babaria, PL Punia, Avinash Pandey ,Mukul Wasnik, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, A. K. Antony, Asha Kumari and Sunil Kumar Jakhar among others.



Gandhi wants that Congress-ruled states should reflect the party's vision and the party should be able to showcase these states as role models, sources said.

The Chhattisgarh government is going to launch a pilot project of NYAY Scheme in a district, sources shared.

Besides this, maintaining discipline in the states, membership drive, and counter management of BJP and central government through Congress governed states is also being discussed. (ANI)