Sonia meets Kamal Nath, voices concern over infighting

Kamal Nath, who landed here on Saturday morning, arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence in the evening. The meeting lasted for over an hour.

Speaking to media, Kamal Nath, also the MP state party chief, said, "I met Sonia Gandhi and she expressed her concern over indiscipline in the party in MP."

The remarks come as a full-fledged war rages between the Jyotiraditya Scindia faction and the rest. Many Scindia supporters are openly venting their anger against Kamal Nath and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

This is Kamal Nath's second meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the last 10 days. On August 30, during his meeting with the UPA chairperson Kamal Nath said the party needed a new state unit chief after the Lok Sabha polls. Denying any differences with Scindia, he said, "It's wrong to say Scindia is angry." According to party leaders, Sonia Gandhi is collecting feedback from the Congress leaders over the new state party chief and a decision is likely in 10-15 days. Miffed over the infighting and many leaders demanding through the media that Scindia be made the state party chief, Sonia Gandhi on Friday sought a report in 10 days from state in-charge Deepak Babaria. Followers of senior party leaders have launched a rancorous fight to grab the state party chief's post. Several party leaders recently wrote to Sonia Gandhi that Scindia be made the state chief. According to speculations, Digvijaya Singh is opposed to Scindia's elevation to the post of state party chief. Scindia was in the race for the MP chief ministership after the Congress returned to power ousting the BJP government. But then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi named long-time Congress loyalist Kamal Nath to the post. Scindia was earlier this year handed over the responsibility of UP West ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Last month, Sonia Gandhi made him chairman of the screening committee for Maharastra, where the Assembly polls are scheduled later this year. However, the Congress infighting is refusing to be subdued.