Sonia mulling overhaul of state units, to name some chiefs

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi is said to be mulling the possibilities of overhauling different state units and naming new party chiefs for them.

After Gandhi's meeting with the party leaders from Maharashtra on Friday, sources said that she may be set to overhaul the state units.

President's of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Goa are going to be announced soon by the party, they said.There is a lot of infighting in Haryana and some solutions have been worked out as a truce between warring factions, the sources said.The Congress top brass has also expressed serious concerns over desertions of MLAs in Karnataka and Goa.Gearing up for the coming Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Haryana, the party is prepping to strengthen its state units.Having taken over as interim Congress chief, Gandhi has started holding meetings to review party's preparations in states expected to go to the polls later this year and held a meeting on Jharkhand on Wednesday.Congress sources said Gandhi is expected to meet party in-charges of Haryana and Maharashtra in the next few days.Gandhi was recently chosen as interim chief of Congress after a meeting of the party's Working Committee over two months after Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)