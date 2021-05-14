Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi recalled her as a person with immense passion towards social service, community good and India's cultural heritage.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain.

She said that Jain's leadership in building the Times of India brand will be remembered for a long time to come.

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength to her family and friends.

Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of Indu Jain and said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Indu Jain, Times Group chairperson. My heartfelt condolences to her family and to the Times Group."

Indu Jain died on Thursday due to Covid-related complications, company sources said. She was 84.

